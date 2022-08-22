There's more to peppermint than aroma; from reducing stress to boosting immunity, here are 5 benefits

Peppermint leaves contain several essential oils including menthol and limonene. Menthol gives peppermint cooling properties and its minty scent. It is beneficial in combating headaches, improving digestion, reducing stress, fighting free radicals and obviously giving you a fresh breath

Peppermint is an aromatic herb that contains the cooling benefits of menthol. Having dry peppermint leaves in hot water is an effective replacement for tea that helps to wake you up even without caffeine. A number of people have taken peppermint for its medicinal value. It is consumed and is noted for its minty flavour which provides a refreshing taste with zero calories. Along with its benefits for an upset stomach, its calmative properties help you get relaxed, and relieve you of stress and mental pressure. Peppermint leaves have several essential oils including limonene and menthol. Menthol gives peppermint cooling properties and its minty scent. It is beneficial in combating headaches and even improves digestion.

Some even suggest that peppermint is among the most versatile herbs in the world, a title also given to lavender. Peppermint tea makes for an excellent concoction because of its myriad health and beauty benefits. A cup of peppermint tea can be beneficial in many ways.

Here are some of its benefits that you need to keep in mind:

Reduces stress: When it is about reducing stress and anxiety, peppermint tea is one of the best things. The menthol present in it acts as a muscle relaxant and is antispasmodic in nature, thus helping you to relax.

Improves Digestion: It helps to relax the stomach and intestinal muscles, peppermint tea may also reduce contractions that can lead to pain and discomfort. This can also help you to reduce nausea, bloating, vomiting, and gas. Peppermint tea helps to facilitate the secretion of bile which helps to improve liver functioning.

Boosts Immunity: Peppermint is known for its antibacterial properties that can help us to fight off disease-causing illnesses that further improve your immunity. The traces of vitamin B and various antioxidants help to keep your body healthy.

Freshens your breath: Peppermint, because of its antibacterial properties, can kill plaque-causing germs that improve your breath. It may help to prevent the development of oral bacteria that leads to bad breath. It is known to freshen one’s breath.

Helps in fighting free radicals: Peppermint is known for its antioxidant properties and can help fight free radicals that lead to ageing, illness, and chronic diseases. While not as rich in antioxidants as black and green teas, peppermint tea is known for its highest antioxidant properties when compared to other herbal teas.

