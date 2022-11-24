Thanksgiving is a time when our family and friends celebrate all that we are thankful for. If there’s one thing Thanksgiving is popular for, it’s the feast. We spend a lot of time planning side dishes, take hours to prepare the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, and let’s not forget stuffing ourselves with some delectable pies. But Thanksgiving can be much more than just a feast if we plan some fun activities for the occasion. One can play a gratitude game and gather around a fire pit. If you’re looking for some fun things to do this Thanksgiving, we have got you covered. Have a look at some great things you can do today, 24 November:

Play a gratitude game : Keep everyone’s minds on the reason for the gathering by playing a gratitude game and encourage people to be more creative with their answers.

: Keep everyone’s minds on the reason for the gathering by playing a gratitude game and encourage people to be more creative with their answers. Make Thanksgiving cupcakes : This is a fun activity that will give you something to eat. It will keep your kids busy and make them help with the Thanksgiving feast.

: This is a fun activity that will give you something to eat. It will keep your kids busy and make them help with the Thanksgiving feast. Revisit your old memories: It’s very good to visit your old memories. Have a look at old photographs and videos of your best moments. It will bring some old memories back to you.

It’s very good to visit your old memories. Have a look at old photographs and videos of your best moments. It will bring some old memories back to you. Go for petsgiving: Don’t just invite your friends and family. Make it a Petsgiving by asking your kin to bring their furry family members along as well. Ask everyone to get a pet-friendly dish so everyone’s pups and cats can feast alongside them.

Don’t just invite your friends and family. Make it a Petsgiving by asking your kin to bring their furry family members along as well. Ask everyone to get a pet-friendly dish so everyone’s pups and cats can feast alongside them. Write Thank You cards for everyon e: Appreciating our family and friends is one of the most important things in life, but it is often overlooked. Most of the time, we take our loved ones for granted and forget to appreciate them. Since Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, why not give each other thank-you cards? It is a very good way to maintain a happy relationship.

e: Appreciating our family and friends is one of the most important things in life, but it is often overlooked. Most of the time, we take our loved ones for granted and forget to appreciate them. Since Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, why not give each other thank-you cards? It is a very good way to maintain a happy relationship. Play Truth or Dare: Interview your family with the quirkiest of questions, which may not be easy to answer. This way you will get to them to spill some beans about family secrets and know your family better.

