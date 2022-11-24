Thanksgiving 2022: 6 dishes to prepare on this festive occasion

Thanksgiving is here and that can only mean one thing- feasts. The day is all about cooking, eating, and enjoying, as well as sharing family memories and recipes, and savouring some tastes we get only once a year. The occasion is about appreciation, gratitude, abundance, and family. The food made on Thanksgiving is central to the spirit of the festival. Staples like turkey, gravy, stuffing, veggies, and pie remain a staple for any table, but modern food trends and dietary preferences have given rise to adaptations and fusions more in tune with today’s generation. Here are some of the dishes that you can prepare for the occasion today, 24 November:

Mashed Potatoes: Ensure your mashed potatoes are creamy in their consistency. Boiled potatoes are among the most common thanksgiving recipes.

Roasted Herb Turkey: A traditional Thanksgiving menu will not be complete without a roasted bird. A coating of herb-infused butter makes this dish everyone’s favourite.

Gravy: While you’re cooking turkey, it will create juices. These juices can be prepared into gravy or a thick sauce. This sauce is usually poured on the mashed potatoes to give them more flavour.

Cranberry Sauce: Cranberry sauce is sweet but tangy at the same time, which makes it perfect to go with turkey. There are a number of places that sell cranberry sauce and it is very easy to make it on your own as well.

Apple Stuffing: Classic stuffing is among our favourites on the Thanksgiving menu, but sometimes it can turn out to be a bit heavy. Make apple stuffing with apples and cranberries to balance your feast. The bright tart goes perfectly with bread in giving the classically savoury side dish a sweet flavour

Green Bean Casserole: For this recipe, use fresh mushrooms with thinly sliced onions sautéed in butter, to give it a perfect flavour. Cook your mushrooms enough so that they get a little caramelised and your dish will be ready.

