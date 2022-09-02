The celebration of Teachers’ Day in India takes place on 5 September every year. This day marks the birth anniversary of India’s former President and educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this day, students give various items to their beloved teachers, so here are some gift ideas

This day is enthusiastically celebrated in schools and colleges to honour the teachers. Various functions are held during this day in which students show their dancing, singing, acting, etc.

Teachers are the shapers of the new generation. They are the ones who teach us various valuable lessons regarding life and education. Whatever we have achieved today, it is because of them. On this day, students give various items to their beloved teachers. So, in this article, we will be listing some amazing gifts that you can give to your teacher.

Gift ideas:

Photo collage:

A teacher will appreciate nothing more than the nostalgic memories that he or she has made with his or her students. You can gift your teacher a photo collage containing pictures of you with him or her. This gift will keep reminding your teacher about you no matter how much time has passed.

Greeting card:

A greeting card is a classic gift that you can give to your teacher. You can either make it yourself or buy it from a shop.

Wrist watch:

A wrist watch is something which is very useful. These days, we have smartphones in our pockets which can tell us time. But not everyone likes to carry it in the hand all the time, and taking it out of your pocket to see the time can get annoying if you have to do it frequently. So, wrist watches are better for seeing time as you can just have a look at your watch instantly. Teachers have a very busy schedule, and they constantly have to look at the time. So, a wrist watch can be an amazing gift for your teacher.

A pack of chocolates:

Who doesn’t love chocolates? Chocolates are always one of the best gifts that you can give to someone. So, give a pack of chocolates to your favourite teacher on this special day.

A tea or coffee mug:

Most of us love to drink coffee and tea. So, gifting a mug to your teacher can be a great idea, especially if he or she is a coffee or tea lover. You can also choose to personalise the mug to make it even more special.

