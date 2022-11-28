Surprising health benefits of drinking bitter gourd juice

It is totally understandable that most of us don’t like to eat bitter gourd. Its bitter taste doesn’t bring satisfaction to our taste buds, but it does provide us with various health benefits which make its consumption worth it. Bitter gourd is a tropical vine, and it belongs to the gourd family. It is particularly rich in Vitamin C, which is a crucial micronutrient involved in bone formation, protection from disease, and healing of wounds. Bitter gourd can be consumed in the form of vegetables, juice, or a pickle. It is considered to be one of the healthiest vegetables in the food kingdom. This vegetable is full of antioxidants and minerals.

Here are some of the health benefits you get from drinking bitter gourd juice:

It boosts your immune system

Bitter gourd effectively fights bacteria and viruses and boosts your immune system. The antioxidants present in this vegetable defend the body against illnesses along with fighting free-radical damage that can lead to various types of cancer.

It maintains blood sugar levels

Drinking a glass of bitter gourd juice is very helpful in maintaining blood sugar levels, so diabetics can consume it to contain their high levels of blood sugar along with taking their prescribed medicine. Bitter gourd helps in the reduction of blood glucose levels in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Weight control

Bitter gourd is rich in fibre and low in calories. The development and proliferation of adipose cells, responsible for fat storage, are also inhibited by the bitter gourd. Hence, it can be very effective in weight reduction.

It heals wounds and injuries

Bitter gourd has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, and it regulates coagulation and blood flow. Hence, it aids in faster healing of wounds and reduces infections.

It benefits to skin and hair

Bitter gourd contains vitamins A and C, and both of these vitamins are known to be very beneficial to the skin. It can be used for the treatment of many skin conditions such as itching and psoriasis. It also reduces acne and skin imperfections along with slowing down the ageing process.

