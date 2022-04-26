Summer Skincare: Follow these essential tips for long-lasting glow

With the shift of the season, your skincare measures should also be changed to keep your skin radiating like before.

As summer is already here, you should get ready with an ideal skincare routine to get rid of annoying rashes, sunburns, breakouts and many more issues. Every year, summer takes a toll on the skin with its scorching heat, humidity and pollution.

When you are out in the daytime, sunburn can wipe out your natural glow. Due to the increasing temperature, your skin asks for some extra attention. Heavy and oily winter cream can lead to further skin problems. With the shift of the season, your skincare measures should also be changed to keep your skin radiating like before.

Here we have come up with some easy-peasy tips to overcome the hassles:

Change your facial cleanser: Summer is humid and sweaty. It produces extra oil on your face. First, you need to rinse your face with some gel-based or water-based cleanser to get a clear base before layering up your other skincare essentials. The cleanser also keeps your skin hydrated and helps you to avoid dry and dead skin. Sunscreen is a must: You need to buy a sunscreen with UVA and UVB elements that come in SPF-30 or SPF-70. Sunscreen should be used regularly before you are going out in the sun. A shot glass full for your body and a tablespoon for your face will be enough. Antioxidants: A good antioxidant serum can be a good inclusion in your skincare routine. It not only hydrates the skin but also boosts collagen to avoid skin damage. An antioxidant also regenerates skin cells to bring back the glow on your skin. Use toner and moisturiser: Oil-free toner and moisturiser can be good friends for your summer days. While the lightweight toner increases the inner glow, the moisturiser traps in the hydration and gives your skin pores an extra shot of nourishment. Minimal makeup: Less makeup is best under the intolerant sun. However, you can apply face powder with SPF to avoid patchy skin and a lip balm with an SPF-15 to make your lips look fresher. Eye makeup is a strict no during the summer days. Exfoliate regularly: Do exfoliate your skin with light scrubs twice a week to remove the dead skin cells, clean the pores, and get rid of the dirt and grime on the skin. It will improve blood circulation which will keep your skin tender and bruised. Drink more water and have seasonal fruits: You need to drink 2-3 litres of water a day to keep your body hydrated during the summer days. You can also refer to coconut water and fruit juices to flush the toxin from your body. You should include salads and vegetables like cucumber and lettuce in your food to keep your body cooler from the inside.

