Summer Diet: Foods to beat the heat and fulfil daily nutrition needs

During summers, the soaring temperatures sap our body of all energy. People increasingly opt for lemonade, juices, fruit, and lots of water become a part of summer diets so that their body remains cool and well hydrated.

There are certain foods that can help us in keeping our body fit and cool in the scorching weather. Here is a list of some foodstuffs that should become a part of your daily diet if you want to beat the heat:

Gulkand: It is a sweet preserve of rose petals that has a nice and calming effect on the body. It has been traditionally consumed either directly or with paan. Gulkand cures heat-related problems, tiredness, lethargy, itching and pain.

Fennel seeds: If you soak a handful of fennel seeds overnight and have its water in the morning, it will help in lower your body temperature. Fennel seeds help in getting rid of bad breath, regulate blood pressure, help keep cancer at bay, improve digestion, and purify the blood as well.

Green vegetables: These are a must-have in the season. Vegetables such as amaranth, spinach, lettuce, cabbage, and kale are natural coolants. It is advisable to have them in the form of salads rather than cooked. Apart from leafy vegetables, pumpkin, tomatoes, bitter gourd, bottle gourd and brinjals also help cool the body.

Pulses: Pulses should be added to our diet during summers as many of them have a cooling effect on our body. Moong dal is rich in calcium, phosphorus, and iron. It also has cooling properties. Along with Moong, black chana is also consumed a lot by people who live in hotter regions.

Sattu: Sattu is a type of flour which comprises of a mixture of ground pulses and cereals. The flour is reputed to be an antidote to the scorching weather. Known for its cooling properties, one can make sattu chokha, sattu parathas, halwa, spiced drinks and namkeen out of this flour. Apart from its cooling benefits, sattu is great for digestion, prevents bloating, and keeps the body cool for a long time.

Watermelon: Watermelon is a deliciously healthy fruit that is full of nutrients. The fat-free food is one of the best options to have in summer as it 91.45 percent of its content is water.

Cucumber: Cucumbers are loaded with fiber and help keep constipation at bay. During summers when we tend to get dehydrated easily, cucumber is the perfect option for munching.

Coconut water: During hot and humid weather, coconut water is the best summer drink for all. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients and leaves you feeling instantly refreshed.

