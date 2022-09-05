Struggling with neck pain? Here are some home remedies for you
A stiff neck results when one's muscles weaken over time owing to poor posture, misuse, or injury
With all of us hunched over our computer screens for hours, neck pain is a common problem nowadays. Besides, there is also the occasional crick in the neck.
A stiff neck results when one’s muscles weaken over time owing to poor posture, misuse, or injury. Often, in some cases, the intensity of the pain makes it almost impossible for people to move their heads even slightly.
Sudden movements of the neck, injuries, whiplashes, paralysis, and fractures in the vertebrae can also lead to neck problems. Here are few home remedies, which can provide relief:
Apply heat and ice: You may apply ice pack and heat compression alternately on the neck. This is a simple method, which can be followed till the pain subsides.
Stretch your neck a little: If you wake up with severe neck pain, you need to stretch. Moving the head slowly helps to increase the blood flow in a particular area and also reduces inflammation. You may try moving your head side to side or up and now slowly.
Massage your neck: Gently massage your neck with oil for immediate relief. You can mix drops of peppermint or lavender oil with coconut oil. Massage your neck gently with this concoction.
Turmeric: Turmeric, also known as haldi, has anti-inflammatory compounds. You can either drink turmeric milk or make a paste and apply it on the inflamed area of the neck.
Ginger: Ginger is known for its several medicinal properties. You may use ginger directly or include it in your diet. You may also apply ginger oil to your neck.
