It’s not easy to be a night owl. Much of the world requires us to be an early bird. Be it for work or your day to day commitments in general, one has to be on time. Each one of us has a chronotype, or a natural inclination to sleep and wake up at a certain time. Our internal clock is partly dependent on genetic factors. Our habits and behaviours can reinforce those natural tendencies. And those habits are not set in stone. By making changes in your behaviour, you will be able to shift your sleep schedule. Here are some of the things you can do to become a morning person:

1. Be consistent: How the next day begins is dependent on how you prepare your body the night before. You should review and rebuild your night routine. Consistency matters because going to bed and waking up at the same time will help in shifting your sleep pattern.

2. Modify your eating habits: If you want to sleep and wake up earlier, you will have to adapt your eating habits in a way that they promote better sleep. One should limit caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime and eat your heaviest meal earlier in the day.

3. Keep your alarm clock at a distance: Hitting snooze is a temptation that we all want to resist, so remove that option. Place your alarm at a distance, so that you need to get up to turn it off.

4. Make your mornings more pleasant: Try to schedule something that you really like in the morning. Maybe a hot cup of coffee that you can have in silence, and the daily crossword puzzle. Knowing that you have something pleasant to do motivates you to get up in the morning.

5. Bring a change gradually: There are two ways to wake up early. You can shift yourself into getting up at a desired time every day, knowing that you will get tired during the transition or move your time of getting up earlier in a gradual way.

