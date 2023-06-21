Step into luxury: 10 costliest sneakers ever sold at auctions

Sneaker culture has become a global phenomenon, with enthusiasts constantly seeking out rare and limited-edition kicks. While most sneakers are reasonably priced, some have transcended the realm of affordability, commanding staggering prices at auctions.

In this listicle, we’ll take a peek into the extravagant world of high-end footwear and unveil the top 10 costliest sneakers ever sold at auction.

Nike Moon Shoe (1972) – Price: $437,500

The Nike Moon Shoe, a legendary piece of sneaker history, takes the crown as the costliest pair ever sold at auction. Crafted in 1972, only 12 pairs were ever made for participants in the Olympic Trials. Its rarity and iconic design make it a highly sought-after collector’s item.

Nike Air Jordan 1 (1985) – Price: $560,000

Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1, holds a special place in sneaker history. A pair worn and autographed by the basketball legend himself fetched an astonishing price at auction. This iconic shoe revolutionized the sneaker industry and remains highly coveted by sneakerheads worldwide.

Converse Fastbreak (1984) – Price: $190,373

Basketball enthusiasts went into a bidding frenzy when a pair of Converse Fastbreak sneakers, worn by the legendary Michael Jordan during the 1984 Olympics, hit the auction block. These shoes encapsulate a moment in time when a young Jordan represented Team USA and paved the way for his illustrious career.

Adidas NMD R1 ‘Red Apple’ (2016) – Price: $160,000

The Adidas NMD R1 ‘Red Apple’ is a prime example of the fusion between street style and exclusivity. Released exclusively in New York City, this limited-edition sneaker quickly gained cult status. Its vibrant red colorway and limited availability make it a highly sought-after collector’s item.

Nike Air Yeezy 2 ‘Red October’ (2014) – Price: $150,000

Designed in collaboration with Kanye West, the Nike Air Yeezy 2 ‘Red October’ caused a sensation upon its release. Known for its bold all-red colorway and sleek design, this sneaker has become an iconic symbol of Kanye West’s influence on sneaker culture.

Nike Dunk SB Low ‘Paris’ (2003) – Price: $95,000

The Nike Dunk SB Low ‘Paris’ pays homage to the vibrant skateboarding scene in the French capital. Limited to only 200 pairs, this sneaker is highly coveted by both sneakerheads and skateboarders alike. Its exclusivity and unique design contribute to its lofty price tag.

Air Jordan 12 ‘Flu Game’ (1997) – Price: $104,000

The Air Jordan 12 ‘Flu Game’ gained legendary status after Michael Jordan’s remarkable performance during the 1997 NBA Finals. Despite suffering from flu-like symptoms, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to victory while wearing this iconic sneaker. The historical significance and association with one of basketball’s greatest moments make it a prized collectible.

Nike Mag (2016) – Price: $92,000

Inspired by the shoes featured in the film “Back to the Future II,” the Nike Mag is a futuristic sneaker that captivated audiences with its self-lacing technology. Released as a limited edition to support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the Nike Mag fetched a remarkable price at auction due to its iconic status and charitable cause.

Adidas Human Race NMD Pharrell x Chanel (2017) – Price: $40,000

A collaboration between musician Pharrell Williams, Adidas, and luxury brand Chanel, the Human Race NMD Pharrell x Chanel showcases the perfect blend of high fashion and streetwear. With only 500 pairs in existence, this limited-edition sneaker represents the intersection of style, exclusivity, and creative collaboration.

Air Jordan 1 ‘Shattered Backboard’ (2015) – Price: $31,000

Inspired by Michael Jordan’s iconic dunk that shattered a backboard during a 1985 exhibition game, the Air Jordan 1 ‘Shattered Backboard’ pays homage to a defining moment in basketball history. Its unique design, combining black, white, and orange hues, and its connection to Jordan’s legacy make it a sought-after collector’s item.

Sneakers have evolved from athletic footwear to cultural icons, and the auction prices for these exclusive kicks prove that they have become valuable works of art. From classic designs to collaborations with influential figures, these sneakers embody the perfect blend of fashion, history, and exclusivity. While most of us can only dream of owning these extraordinary sneakers, their extraordinary prices remind us of the immense passion and dedication that fuels the sneakerhead community.

