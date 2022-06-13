Some yoga asanas that can help boost your immunity

Here are some of the Yoga Asanas that can help in preventing weight gain, boost immunity and maintain fitness during the monsoon

Doing exercise is important for a healthy body, especially during the monsoon season that brings along a variety of infections and diseases. In order to keep these infections away, it is important that we start practicing yoga. The additional benefit of these yoga asanas is that these can be easily done at home and help you prevent weight gain, and boost your overall immunity during the rainy season.

1. Dandasana - Dandasana helps in stretching of the overall legs and activates your calves as well as legs. This helps in correcting the alignment of the back spine.

2. Bhujangasana or the cobra pose - It helps to open your lungs, strengthens your spine and increases your overall energy. The asanas improves your digestion and relieves the pressure on your liver, thus reducing the load on your immune system.

3. Paadhastasana - This yoga asana helps to stimulate your abdomen and the surrounding organs, which leads to a stronger immunity. This also helps to improve the blood circulation in brain. Paadhastasana reduces anxiety, insomnia and fatigue as well.

4. Paschimottanasana - Paschimottanasana helps to improve digestion, provides relief from nasal congestion and also helps to reduce anxiety. It keeps the brain calm and helps reduce the symptoms of post-COVID mental issues.

5. Samkonasana - This yoga asana helps to strengthen and lengthen the back spine. It facilitates and boosts the blood circulation throughout the body. However, pregnant women or those suffering from joint pains or with symptoms of headaches should avoid doing this yoga asana for a longer duration.

6. Savasana - Savasana is one of the easiest and relaxing asana. It helps you to breathe better and calm your mind.

Which yoga asana has benefitted you the most?

