Some tips to keep in mind on how to prevent diabetes

Diabetes remains a critical health issue all over the world. About 8.5 percent of adults globally suffer from the disease. Diabetes has no cure, but those suffering from the disease should keep themselves active to ensure they can remain healthy.

Changing your lifestyle can be a big step toward diabetes prevention because high cholesterol levels, family history of the condition, and excess weight or obesity can increase the risk of contracting the disease.

Here are some tips you can keep in mind for diabetes prevention:

Weight control: This is the most important part of diabetes prevention. To help keep your weight in check, daily exercise is important. It can also help reduce your blood sugar levels.

Eat healthy: By eating healthy or following a good diet, you can slow the absorption of sugars in your body and help lower blood sugar levels. Those suffering from diabetes should note that fiber-rich foods promote weight loss and reduce the risk of diabetes. However, avoid foods that are high in sugar like white bread, pastries, pasta, processed foods with sugar, or high-fructose corn syrup.

Quit smoking: Smoking can increase the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. So, those who quit smoking will see a drastic reduction in the risk of type 2 diabetes over time.

Drink adequate water: Drinking water instead of other beverages may reduce the risk of diabetes as it helps control blood sugar and insulin levels.

Portion control: Avoid eating too much food at one time, as large portions can cause high blood sugar and insulin levels in people. It is advisable to break your meals or eat in small portions.

Always aim for 30: Be it taking a walk, dancing, swimming, or even a small workout, do it for 30 minutes. Maintain this routine for five days per week. It will help you in increasing your fitness levels.

