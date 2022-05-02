Some of the best cooking oil options for those suffering from heart disease

While the food items you select might have less calorie content, the type of oil can have a long-term negative or positive impact on your health

Did you know, what you cook your food in is equally or more important than what you eat? As many people continue to make conscious food choices to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is important to know what oil you are choosing to cook your food in.

While the food items you select might have less calorie content, the type of oil can have a long-term negative or positive impact on your health, thereby, making it one of the crucial ingredients in the kitchen.

People who are suffering from heart disease or have a high cholesterol content need to recheck their cooking oil choices. Here are some of the options you can choose from:

Olive oil - Olive oil is known to reduce the risk of heart diseases as it contains plant-based compounds known as polyphenols. Olive oil is considered to be one of the healthiest cooking oil. It contains antioxidants which can help in reducing weight. Olive oil also consists of healthy fats, which keep the cholesterol levels in check, thereby, keeping heart diseases at bay. Sunflower oil - Sunflower oil contains Vitamin E, an antioxidant which is good for the heart. Sunflower oil also helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Sunflower oil is considered a highly nutritious and heart-strengthening cooking oil. Soyabean oil - As the name suggests, it is extracted from soybeans and is rich in fatty acids that benefit the overall health. It may help in restricting cholesterol levels while preventing various heart diseases. Canola oil - Derived from rapeseed, Canola oil is one of the best options for those suffering from high cholesterol levels or heart disease. It is rich in Vitamins E and K and contains good fats. Avocado oil - Avocado oil is rich in Vitamin E, which is good for the skin, hair, and overall health. It also has one of the highest monounsaturated fat contents.

Some other healthy cooking oil options include safflower oil, rice bran oil, peanut or groundnut oil, and mustard oil.

