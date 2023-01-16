The modern world has its fair share of downsides. While work from home and office jobs have proved beneficial for many people, their negative aspects are also quite well-known. Working or studying from home can take a toll on our bodies. Most of us spend hours each day sitting at a desk, without getting up to do anything apart from going to lunch or the restroom. When you are young, you may not notice the impact of sitting all day, but the effect of it becomes more visible as we age. Hunching over the laptops, sitting in the same spot for a longer duration, or having a less-than-ideal setup can all contribute to back and neck pain. Ultimately, it may even increase your risk for weight gain, joint pain, heart disease, and diabetes, and it could also lead to an incorrect posture.

Here are some ways to stay active if you are sitting all day at home/workplace:

Meet your colleagues in person: Modern day technology has made it very easy to send a message to someone with just a click. However, this is not always the best option for communication. Instead of texting or sending an email, you should make the effort to see a colleague in person. If you are doing this multiple times, then it is even better. It will help you move around more. Support your lower back: Providing support to your lower back (lumbar) can help decrease pain linked with sitting for longer periods at home or school. Encourage walking meetings: Meetings are very common in most office environments. Instead of sitting down for a long meeting, you may go for a walking meeting. Walk in the office or even the block while you bring out ideas for your next project. Avoid using the elevator: You should not let the elevator become a part of your daily routine. Instead of using it too often, you should take the stairs regularly. Park your vehicle farther away from the building so that you walk across the parking lot. This will increase your physical activity. Modify your setup: Whether you are sitting at a desk, on the couch or bed to work or study, there are different ways to make your setup even more comfortable and ergonomic. If you use a laptop, move it accordingly so that the screen is at your eye level. If your screen is very high or very low, it may have an impact on your posture and cause neck or back pain, especially when you sit for long periods of time.

