Signs of mental health issues that you shouldn't ignore

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the daily stresses of life. Many people are still coming to terms with the pandemic and its associated traumas. It has also left many people unable to cope with the stresses of daily life.

A lot of individuals have seen the pandemic leave a negative effect on their mental health. Mental health issues can be caused by several different factors like genetic susceptibility, environment, and daily habits.

There are a variety of mental illnesses that someone may go through, such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, etc. There are some symptoms that indicate whether you are slowly developing a mental health issue. Timely intervention can help you escape from the condition in many cases.

In this article, we have listed some of the common signs of mental illnesses that you should not ignore. Here is the list:

Feeling unhappy all the time

We all get upset or feel sadness sometimes, but if this negative emotion persists, then this might be a sign of depression. If for the last few weeks, you have been feeling irritable or sad, lack motivation and energy, or have been losing interest in your favorite hobbies, you should not ignore the symptom.

Feeling worried all time

If someone is constantly worrying, and experiencing restlessness, shortness of breath, or a racing mind, then he/she could be going through anxiety. In anxiety, worrying or overthinking starts to interfere with a person’s everyday life.

Problem with sleeping

Abnormal sleep patterns are also an indicator of mental health issues. The inability to sleep at night (insomnia) might be an indicator of anxiety, and sleeping too much might mean someone could have depression or a sleeping disorder.

Experiencing emotional outbursts

Sudden and dramatic mood swings, like feeling extreme distress or anger may be a sign of mental illness. If you have been having extreme mood swings that affect your daily life, you need to consult a doctor.

Change in appetite

If someone has either started to eat less than normal or more than normal, then he/she might be going through depression or an eating disorder.

If you have been experiencing any of the symptoms listed above, then you should immediately consult a psychologist or psychiatrist.

