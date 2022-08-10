Side-effects of consuming Triphala powder that you should be aware of

Triphala is prepared by combining three fruits — Amla (Emblica Officinalis), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula), and Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica)

Triphala is a powerful ayurvedic herbal formulation that has been used since ancient times. It is a multi-purpose remedy used for the treatment of issues ranging from stomach ailments to dental cavities. Triphala is also known to cure problems related to cholesterol, diabetes, and blood pressure. It is also believed to promote long life and overall good health.

However, Triphala may also cause some side effects. Taking more than the recommended amount of Triphala can pose a range of health risks to people. So, before you think of consuming the Triphala powder for any health problem, better consult a doctor or specialist.

Side-effects

-Not for pregnant or lactating women: Triphala is not recommended for women who are pregnant. Haritaki, which is one of the ingredients of Triphala can cause abortion. Triphala also has been associated with many other harmful effects on expecting mothers. It should not be administered to children as well.

-Reduces the effect of medicine: Triphala can reduce the effect of medicines on the body, hence damaging the liver. It causes problems in the functioning of an important liver enzyme called cytochrome P450. The effect is not only limited to allopathic medicines but homeopathy too.

-Lower blood sugar levels: Triphala is said to have diabetes-fighting properties but only to some extent. Those suffering from diabetes can get hypoglycemia by eating triphala. The amounts of sorbitol and menthol present in it reduces blood sugar levels significantly. It is advisable for diabetes patients to consult doctors before taking triphala.

According to reports, Triphala may also cause diarrhea and abdominal discomfort, if taken in high doses. It happens due to the natural laxatives present in it.

