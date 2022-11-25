Samsung Black Friday sale 2022: Check discounts on Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and more

Black Friday is almost here and shoppers cannot keep calm. After all, they will get a variety of discounts and profitable deals all weekend long, starting 25 November. One brand offering tremendous discounts in the Black Friday sale in India is Samsung. During the Samsung Black Friday sale, which is from 24-28 November, users can get an instant bank cashback of up to 20 percent. Also, there is up to Rs 4,500 off on purchasing through Shop App. Buying more than one product can enable people to save up to 5 percent during the time of sale.

Samsung is providing discounts on Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and other handsets. The company has partnered with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI) to give cashbacks and discounts to the customers in its Black Friday Sale. The discounts can be availed by the customers paying through debit and credit transactions. The offers are also available on EMI transactions.

Here are some of the offers available during Samsung Black Friday sale:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is being sold for less than Rs 60,000 in India. Presently, Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most affordable folding smartphones in the country. This phone is based on the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

The Galaxy S22 is being offered at Rs 60,000 with a discount of Rs 6,999 during the Black Friday Sale. The prices of Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ are expected to be higher.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The discount on Samsung’s latest fold and flip series smartphones has also been announced. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is expected to sell at a discount of Rs 10,000 inclusive of bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 currently costs Rs 89,999. This phone will also be available at a discounted price inclusive of bank offers.

Samsung M33 5G

Samsung M33 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM) is available at a price of Rs 16,999 inclusive of all bank offers and a welcome voucher.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM) is retailing at a discounted price of Rs 31,999 instead of Rs 74,999, inclusive of all the offers.

