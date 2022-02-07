Rose Day 2022: Interesting ways to celebrate this special day with your partner amid COVID-19 restrictions

This day gives you the perfect opportunity to express your love for a special someone by gifting them beautiful roses

February is touted as the most love-filled month of the year as the world gears up to celebrate Valentine’s week this month. Before the big event of Valentine's Day arrives on 14 February, a slew of romantic days are celebrated for an entire week.

Rose Day, celebrated on 7 February, marks the inception of this week of romance. This day gives you the perfect opportunity to express your love towards a special someone by gifting them beautiful roses.

However, COVID-19 restrictions may not allow you to go out and celebrate this year. Nevertheless, do not worry about being locked up in the house, as we bring to you a list of wonderful ideas to spice things up while staying indoors on Rose Day:

Flower Bouquet

Since it’s the day of expressing emotions through flowers, remember to begin the day by gifting a special bouquet to your loved one. Your partner might have their own favorite choice of flowers, so you can make a combination of different roses, orchids, tulips and gift them a bouquet. Various websites accept bouquet deliveries and also give an option of customizing the bouquet.

A DIY Rose Card

You do not need to step out for this one. A cute greeting made from craft materials available at home will surely impress your special someone. If you are a person who saves dried flowers in a book somewhere, you can always add them in your greeting card to make it even more special.

Make some breakfast

Small gestures go a long way in expressing love and care for someone. Whip up a coffee, make some pancake or even just toast. A morning breakfast made for your partner will make them feel really special. Present the breakfast along with a red rose to celebrate the significance of this day.

Gifts throughout the day

Along with roses, various other gifts, such as a collage of pictures that remind you and your partner of some memorable moments spent together, can also be given. You can even share a special social media post for your better-half. Write a heartfelt note along with it to let them know what they mean to you.

Indulge in favorite activities together

Be it a board game, painting or even dancing to your favorite music, spending some quality time with your beloved will give you both memories to cherish. Slow dancing on romantic music is a good way to enjoy your partner's company.

A Cosy Dinner Date

When you are in love, even a simple dinner in your living room can turn out to be romantic. Light up some candles and decorate the house with roses to help romance blossom between you and your partner. A late night movie with mandatory popcorn also works wonders with the right person.

