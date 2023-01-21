Celebrated on 26 January annually, Republic Day marks the coming into effect of the Constitution of India, which took place in 1950. Celebrating the Indian Constitution, the occasion witnesses the citizens indulging in the celebrations at the national capital with much fervour. The Republic Day parade is one of the most anticipated events that takes place at the Rajpath in New Delhi. Exhibiting the vigour of the Indian military, the army parade honours those who have chosen to defend the nation by putting their lives at risk. The parade features floats representing cultures, states, and schools, which gives the world a glance at the diversity of the country. Being the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, the President of India, takes the salute on this crucial occasion. Every year, the President confers the Padma Awards to civilians who have contributed towards their nation’s development and betterment.

Here is how you can wish your loved ones on the occasion of Republic Day 2023:

Sacrificing life for the nation is laudable. We all should respect and pay tribute to our real heroes. Happy Republic Day!

This Republic Day lets us work towards building a strong and developed nation. Let the world look up to us for our strengths. Happy Republic Day.

Republic Day celebrates solidarity and encourages everyone to spread peace throughout the country. Without caste or creed, let’s come together to serve humanity.

To the heroes of the Nation, and to the people of the nation, wishing you all a Happy Republic Day!

May we be blessed with Freedom of thought, strength in our convictions, and pride in our heritage. Let’s salute our martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

Always be proud that you are Indian because not everyone gets the privilege of being born in this great nation. Happy Republic Day!

Let us all stand proudly today and give respect to our nation on the occasion of Republic day. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

As we celebrate Republic Day, let’s pledge to protect our nation and its flag. Happy Republic Day!

Let us join hands to protect our nation from all the social evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day India! No matter where I am… You will always be my identity.

Never forget our great freedom fighters’ sacrifices. Follow their footsteps and make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day!

