Ram Navami 2022: Here are some messages and wishes to share with your loved ones

Ram Navami, observed on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri, is one of India's most important religious festivals. The festival commemorates Ram’s arrival on earth as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. He was born in Ayodhya to Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha in the Treta Yug. Ram Navami will be observed on 10 April this year.

Ram Navami is celebrated with great pomp and ceremony in all parts of the country. Many devotees flock to Ayodhya to take a dip in the Sarayu river. People also observe a fast on this festive occasion to invoke the blessings of Lord Rama and remove all obstacles from their lives. Several devotees observe the eight prahar fast, which lasts from sunrise to sunrise, or 24 hours. Many people also perform Puja or chant Lord Rama's name on this day to please the god and gain his blessings.

As with every festival, Ram Navami is an occasion to send in your best wishes to your loved ones. Here is a collection of some of the best messages you can send on this day:

I wish you a joyous and prosperous Ram Navami, and may this festival give you comfort and prosperity.

Allow this festival to remind you to be positive and hopeful as good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami!

This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love, and care. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami 2022.

May the virtue and wisdom of Lord Rama inspire you and assist you achieve your goals. I wish you a blissful Ram Navami.

May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace, and harmony to your life. Happy Ram Navami!

From our family to yours, we wish you happiness and love. Happy Ram Navami!

Rama Navami has arrived, and I hope that this special day brings you a lot of happiness and joy.

May Lord Rama's divine grace always be with you. I wish you a joyous Rama Navami!

May you attract all the good things in your life, on this blessed day of Ram Navami.

