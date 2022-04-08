Ram Navami 2022: Here are some food items that can be eaten while fasting

During Navratri, many devotees fast for nine days during which they eat a variety of fruits and vegetables. Grains and cereals are prohibited during these nine days

Chaitra Navratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated every year in the month of April. The nine-day-long festival will be marked from 2 to 10 April this year. It is a time when devotees observe nine days of fasting and worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga. The festival ends with Ram Navami, which commemorates the birth of Lord Rama.

During Navratri, many devotees fast for nine days to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. People eat a variety of fruits and vegetables during their fast as grains and cereals are not allowed. Many observe a fast on Ram Navami as well. Many people prepare food items from sabudana (Sago) during the festival. However, this is not the only thing you can consume during Ram Navami:

Here are some food items that you can eat while fasting:

Dry Fruits: When you're fasting, don't neglect dry fruits as a good munching option. Since these products are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, eating them can help you stay energetic and feel fresh throughout the day. Also, dried fruits like dates can be heavy if eaten in large amounts, making you feel full for a long time.

Coconut: Light food items like coconut flakes, coconut flour and coconut milk can be a good option during fasting. As coconut is a multipurpose fruit, it can be used in the making of a variety of dishes, especially desserts that will not just be healthy but delicious as well.

Amaranth grains and flour: Those who are eating only one meal during the festival can have a light khichdi made from amaranth grains. These grains have high nutritional value and can keep you active throughout the day. The flour can also be used to make chapatis and tamales.

Dairy products: Devotees who are fasting can drink milk or add it in some other item. Fruit milkshakes can keep you hydrated. Milk products like curd can be used any time as a snack or eaten with meals.

Raw banana: Raw bananas are a rich source of nutrition. During your fast, fried raw banana cutlets can be prepared as a filling lunch. Other than raw banana, pumpkin and jackfruit are also used to make cutlets, that are not just lip-smacking but healthy as well.

