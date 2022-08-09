During the auspicious Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, a sister ties a Rakhi on the wrist of her brother. They feed each other sweets, and the sister applies tilak on her brother's forehead. The brother gives her a gift, and promises her to protect her for the rest of their lives.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in the year. It marks and celebrates the loving bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and wish them a prosperous life, while the brothers promise to protect their sisters throughout their lives. This day is extremely significant for siblings. Whenever you do something new or get success in life, you go to your siblings to tell them all about that. People see Raksha Bandhan as a day to appreciate their siblings and the special bond they share.

Date and muhurat:

There has been a lot of confusion this year about the date of Raksha Bandhan. This time, Raksha Bandhan can be celebrated on both 11 August and 12 August. Shravan Purnima falls on 11 August. Purnima will start at 10:38 am on 11 August and end at 7:05 am on 12 August according to Drik Panchang.

But we will also have to keep in mind Bhadra. Bhadra is not the right time to tie Rakhi according to mythological beliefs. According to Drik Panchang, Bhadra would continue till the first half of Purnima and end at 8:51 pm on 11 August. So, the Rakhi can be tied after 8:51 pm on 11 August till Purnima Tithi, that is 7:16 am on 12 August.

History:

The history of Raksha Bandhan dates back to the time of Mahabharata. When Lord Krishna had once cut his finger, Draupadi tore a piece of cloth from her saree and tied it to his finger to treat the wound. In return for this deed, Krishna promised Draupadi that he will protect her throughout his life.

When Kauravas tried to disrobe Draupadi, Lord Krishna protected her dignity by providing her infinite reams of clothes. Thus, tying a Rakhi symbolizes the sacred bond between siblings.

Celebration:

During the auspicious Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, a sister ties a Rakhi on the wrist of her brother. Then, they both feed each other sweets, and the sister applies tilak on her brother's forehead. The brother gives her a gift, and promises her to protect her for the rest of their lives. This celebration strengthens the bond between a brother and a sister.

