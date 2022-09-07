Instead of making huge changes, you will be able to improve your heart's health by making some small changes. Once you have successfully adopted those changes, you won’t find it hard to stick to them

A healthy heart is integral to a healthy life. Moderate exercise-like activities such as walking at a moderate or brisk pace, yoga, tennis, basketball, bicycling, dancing, and recreational swimming are beneficial for our heart’s health.

Vigorous physical activity helps to reduce the risk of heart failure, but even a high amount of exercise may prove to be harmful.

Heart is the pump that provides oxygen and nutrients to the tissues in your body, so taking care of it is essential. But not only exercise, other lifestyle changes are also important. Making heart-smart choices at home, grocery, and at your favourite restaurant helps in reducing the risk of getting heart disease.

Instead of making huge changes, you will be able to improve your heart’s health by making some small changes. Once you have successfully adopted those changes, you won’t find it hard to stick to them.

Here are some of the changes that you should make for a healthier heart:

Don’t take juices and processed fruit in excess: Processed fruit products like a pastry contain huge amounts of sugar. Avoid the consumption of packed juices because they also contain high amounts of sugar. Instead, fresh fruits should be directly eaten.

Quit Smoking: Quitting smoking is not easy. But it is essential to quit it and one of the major reasons is that it is linked to heart disease.

Increase your fibre intake: Fiber helps in making you feel fuller and also helps to lower cholesterol levels. Fiber foods are more healthy, including fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains.

Exercise is important: Lifting a hardcover book or a two-pound weight a few times helps in toning your arm muscles. When you start doing that conveniently, move on to lift heavier items or consider joining a gym.

Reduce Belly fat: Excessive belly fat also leads to high blood pressure and higher levels of lipid in the blood. All these factors negatively impact our heart’s health. Thus, it is important to make sure that your belly fat is in control.

Do Stretching: Stretching helps in reducing stress levels that ultimately help in keeping the heart healthy.

