Protein day: Here are 7 ways you can add protein to your diet

Protein is a macronutrient which can be easily touted as the hero of a healthy diet plan

National Protein Day is celebrated on February 27, every year to highlight the significance of protein intake on a daily basis.

As India gears up to celebrate its third year of National Protein Day, how about becoming a part of this initiative by enriching your meals with protein-rich foods!

Take a look at 7 ways you can add protein in your diet:

1. Dahi/curd or Greek yogurt - Enrich your daily diet with the goodness of curd or greek yogurt. Just one serving of a Greek yogurt will give your body 18 grams of protein. And a bowl of curd has 23 grams of protein. These fermented dairy products will provide your body a wholesome nourishment. It is not only protein-rich but also has calcium and gut-friendly bacteria.

2. Nuts - Nuts are a great source of healthy plant-based protein. Make it a habit to munch on a handful of nuts (peanuts, almonds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, pistachios, Brazil nuts) everyday. It could serve as a snack or on the go. To ramp up your protein intake you can also infuse your curd or yogurt or smoothie with an ounce of nuts. Also, by adding nuts to your salad, breakfast cereal, oatmeal, you can ensure your body is getting the right amount of daily protein intake.

3. Beans - One of the richest sources of plant-based protein, beans would be a fantastic addition to your meal plan. Add beans (garbanzo beans, white beans, kidney beans, or black beans) to your salads, soups, curries for an adequate protein intake. A cup of beans has 15 grams of protein.

4. Lentils - This very familiar food item is highly nutrient-dense consisting of 25% protein that serves as a perfect alternative to meat. Make sure to incorporate lentil soups, dal, to your daily diet to derive vitamins, magnesium, zinc and potassium besides protein.

5. Seeds - Try adding various types of seeds such as pumpkin, chia, flax, and sunflower to your meals as they are an excellent source of protein and healthy fatty acids. You can add them crushed in milk shakes or cereals. 100 grams of pumpkin has 30grams of protein.

6. Avocado and Egg - Pair these two super delicious foods and your gut will thank you. This combination will nourish your body with 23.5 grams of protein besides fiber, carbs, vitamins, minerals.

7. Salmon- A wonderful addition to your diet would be salmon. It is low in saturated fats and high in protein. Have this seawater fish that contains 23 grams of protein.

