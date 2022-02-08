Propose Day 2022: Here are some unique ways to express your love and celebrate this day

The second day of Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Propose Day, which symbolises togetherness

It’s the most beautiful time of the year as Valentine’s Week has arrived. Romance is in the air and the international day of love (Valentine’s Day) is preceded by a whole week’s celebration of romantic days.

The second day of Valentine’s Week falls on 8 February, which is celebrated as Propose Day. This day symbolises togetherness. People confess their love for each other on Propose Day. Some may also ask for their beloved’s hand in marriage. To make sure that your proposal becomes memorable for you and your partner, we have come up with some unique ideas that you can use to express your feelings of undying love:

Plan a Treasure Hunt

You can do this one at home. Place a set of clues at different places in the house that leads your significant other to their favorite spot in the house. Set-up everything there with flowers and candles and propose to your partner.

Get down on one knee

This is one of the oldest and yet the most popular methods of proposal. Get a flower bouquet, a hand-written card or if it suits you, even a ring. This method will sure shot turn out to be a winner.

Go out on a candle light dinner

A romantic couple dinner, beautiful lights and two lovebirds. This is a perfect setting to pop the million dollar question or even tell your partner how much you love him/her. Try making things more special by ordering everything of your partner’s choice and top it off with a cake and an exquisite gift.

Refrigerator Surprise

If you and your partner prefer sweet and simple ways of expressing love, this is surely something that you can use. A number of creative and beautiful fridge magnets can be used to spell out the magical words on this special occasion.

Musical Band

You can hire a musical band who will perform some of your partner’s favourite songs. The set-up can be done while you take your better-half to a romantic dinner. After the musical session, let your significant other know about your true feelings for them.

Skywriting Surprise

If your budget allows you to splurge, hire a skywriter to spell out your proposal in the sky for your significant other. Let them know how much you adore them by etching your eternal love in the sky.

