Propose Day 2022: Creative ideas to celebrate this day with your partner amid COVID-19

The Valentine week has begun and the season of love is soaking everyone in its spirit. Each romantic day of this week holds a special significance and this is the best time to express your love to someone.

Propose Day is celebrated on 8 February, the second day of Valentine Week and is an apt day to confess your feelings for a significant other. Many people express their love, while several pop the question to their partner on this day.

However, COVID-19 restrictions may make it hard for people to go out and celebrate this year. To make sure that you spend a memorable and romantic Propose Day with your special one, here are a few creative ideas that you can surely use:

A Virtual Date

Since the pandemic might not allow you to meet or go out, you can always plan a virtual date. Send an online invite to your partner, dress up for the occasion and meet them on a video call. As a token of love, you can always gift them an online dinner voucher. If you are looking forward to pop the question or confess your love, a virtual meet will surely save the day.

Gift Hamper

Prepare a gift hamper containing things that your significant other likes. You can make the hamper by combining a few exquisite gifts along with some personalised presents such as hand-written cards, photo collage, flowers and much more.

Cozying up with your partner

Meet your better-half at home and spend the day with them. Watch romantic movies together or dance on your favourite songs. You can also prepare your beloved’s favorite dish to let them know how much you love them.

Social Media Love

Post some memorable photos of your significant other on social media and pen a romantic note or poem for them. Let the world know about your love.

Pamper you Better-Half

Show your love by helping your partner de-stress on this occasion. Prepare a bubble bath for them or give them a wonderful foot massage to unwind and relax. Your loved one is definitely going to thank you for this one.

A Beautiful Proposal

If you are looking to let out your true feelings, then this should create magic. Make a candle-lit path at home, arrange flowers with some cake and organise a lovely dinner. Get down on your knees and propose to your loved one. If you are already taken, you can propose again to make your better-half feel really special on this occasion.

