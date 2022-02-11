Promise Day 2022: Wishes, greetings and quotes to share with loved ones on this romantic occasion

The fifth day of Valentine’s week highlights the significance of trust and loyalty between people, who promise their eternal love and commitment to each other

The most romantic period of the year is here as we enter Valentine’s Week. This week celebrates different aspects of love and gives people an opportunity to strengthen their romantic relationships. 11 February marks the fifth day of Valentine’s Week and is celebrated as Promise Day.

The day serves as a reminder to spread love and promise your partner a lifetime of togetherness. It is the best way of letting our beloved know how important they are for us. This day highlights the significance of trust and loyalty between people, who promise their eternal love and commitment to each other.

To help you in expressing your unconditional love to your partner, we bring some love-filled promises, wishes and greetings that you can share with your beloved on this special occasion:

Wishes and Greetings

-I can’t promise that I will fix all your problems. But, I promise that we will deal with them together, always, Happy Promise Day.

-In every hardship, in every happiness, in every struggle of life, I would be with you. I promise you my love.

-I promise to love you more with each passing day! Thanks for being in my life. Happy Promise Day.

-You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day.

"I believe in the sacredness of a promise that a man's word should be as good as his bond; that character - not wealth or power or position - is of supreme worth" - JD Rockefeller

"Promises are only as strong as the person who gives them." – Stephen Richards

"Promises are the uniquely human way of ordering the future, making it predictable and reliable to the extent that this is humanly possible." - Hannah Arendt

