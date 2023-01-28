From aiding in the digestion of food and absorbing nutrients to maintaining your body, time and again health experts have proved that the gut is the foundation of overall health. Therefore, if you are facing gut or digestive-related health problems, then you can switch to a diet that is inclusive of prebiotic foods. If you are wondering then you must know that prebiotics is a type of dietary fibre that feeds the “friendly” bacteria living in your gut. This enables your gut bacteria to produce nutrients for your colon cells, resulting in a healthier digestive system. For your body, Prebiotics are difficult to digest, and because of this, these scraps make their way down to the large intestine, where healthy gut bacteria consume them. According to Healthline, there are hundreds of species of bacteria living in our intestines. Moreover, each species plays a particular role and needs different nutrients for growth.

Have a look at some of the best prebiotic foods you can consume to have a healthy gut:

Oats

Whole oats are healthy grains that are rich in beta-glucan fibre. They help in increasing the healthy gut bacteria, resulting in an improvement in your blood sugar control. Whole oats may also reduce the risk of cancer.

Bananas

Rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, Bananas are more than a delicious fruit, as they have small amounts of inulin. Inulin is prebiotic that has been shown to reduce colon cancer risk. Unripe (green) bananas are rich in resistant starch, which contains prebiotic effects.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate not just satisfies the taste buds, but also has flavanols that good bacteria love to consume. You can eat dark chocolate that has at least 70 per cent cocoa to improve your gut health.

Dandelion greens

Dandelion greens are high in fibre and a substitute for greens in your salad. They allow the friendly bacteria to grow in your gut, provide relief from constipation, and boost your immune system.

Barley

The popular cereal grain Barley contains a high amount of beta-glucan fibre, which is known to promote healthy bacteria in the gut and can also reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Apples

Apples surely keep the doctor away, as it contains a high amount of pectin fibre, which encourages healthy gut bacteria and helps in decreasing harmful bacteria.

Konjac root

The plant has been in use for centuries in Asia as medicine and food. Konjac root contains glucomannan fibre that helps in promoting friendly gut bacteria and reduces constipation. Konjac root also helps in weight loss. It is often used as a dietary supplement due to the health benefits it provides.

Asparagus Gorgeous

Asparagus is high in antioxidants and prebiotic fibre. The popular vegetable promotes healthy gut bacteria and may help in the prevention of some cancers.

Cocoa

Cocoa beans are seeds that come from the Theobroma cacao tree. These delicious and healthy beans are known for making chocolates. Cocoa has flavanols that increase good bacteria in the gut while decreasing the harmful bacteria.

Seaweed

Coming with surprising health benefits, Seaweed is a type of marine algae. Seaweed can help in boosting the number of friendly bacteria. This great source of prebiotic fibre blocks the growth of harmful bacteria and boosts immune function.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.