Pongal is an ancient harvest festival celebrated by the people of southern India, especially those in Tamil Nadu. The four-day event is dedicated to the Sun god and farmers celebrate it with much enthusiasm as it also signifies the beginning of the new harvest season. Furthermore, Pongal marks the end of winter and the start of the Sun’s journey towards the north. The name of the festival originates from the traditional rice-based preparation named Pongal. One of the rituals of Pongal includes boiling new rice with milk and jaggery in an earthen pot. This year, Pongal will commence on 15 January and the celebration will continue till 18 January.

Bhogi Pongal, the first day of the festival, also marks the conclusion of the Tamil month of Margazhi. People buy new goods on this day and burn their outdated household items. The main attraction comes on the second day, also known as Perum Pongal or Surya Pongal when Hindus worship the Sun God and his friends Chaya and Samgnya. Additionally, it marks the commencement of the Tamil month of Thai. On this day, people draw Kolams with red clay and rice flour, to adorn their homes.

The third day is known as Mattu Pongal, and Mattu translates to cattle. Cattle are worshipped on this day because it is thought that they would provide a good harvest. Cows are decorated with flower garlands and devotees paint their horns. The final day of Pongal is named Kanum Pongal. People visit friends and family, exchange gifts, and participate in dance and bull-taming competitions to celebrate it.

Since Pongal is drawing closer, we have listed some special wishes and messages that can be shared with family and friends on this auspicious festival:

May this harvest festival remove all your worries and fears in your life and fill your heart with healthy thoughts and calmness.

May this auspicious festival of Pongal bring good luck and success to you and your family. Happy Pongal!

May the Sun god shower all his blessings on you and your family on this occasion of Pongal. Wishing you the happiest Pongal.

May the sweetness of jaggery and milk in the Pongal dish touch your household and bring you so much happiness. Happy Pongal!

On this Pongal, may the warmth of the Sun god bring positive energy to your home and family. Wishing you a cheerful Pongal.

I wish the almighty fulfils all your wishes and makes the coming days brighter. A very happy Pongal to you and your family.

Pongal is a celebration that brings with it the finest of everything. May the celebration of the harvest season bring you all that is best and all that you deserve. Happy Pongal!

I hope that this Pongal marks the beginning of happier, luckier, and more prosperous days for you.

