Pongal is a harvest festival which is observed by the Tamil community. It is a celebration of thanking the Sun, Mother Nature, and everything that contributes to a bountiful harvest. Pongal is observed for four days. The festivity ushers in the Tamil month of Thai, which is regarded as fortunate. Each year, it usually falls on 14 or 15 January. This year, the festival will be commemorated from 15 to 18 January. Pongal literally means “overflowing”, implying an abundance of foods prepared with milk, ghee, and rice. If you are diabetic, you might be wondering how you can celebrate this festival without bringing a spike in your sugar levels. But have no fear as we have listed some food items you can have without any care. Check it out:

Food items to include in a diabetes-friendly Pongal Thali

You can try a Pongal Thali which is lower in carbohydrates and promotes a more nutritious and healthier festival. You can make your thali rich in protein and fibre, two nutrients that enable a healthy metabolism.

You can add some of the following food items that are diabetes-friendly.

Cooked brown rice

According to Healthline, eating brown rice in moderation is perfectly safe in case you have diabetes. It is also rich in carbs, antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Growing evidence indicates that high-fibre foods like brown rice are good for your digestive system and may lower your risk of developing chronic diseases.

Buttermilk

The health advantages of buttermilk include improved blood pressure and bone health. One serving of buttermilk can serve as a good source of some nutrients, such as calcium, protein, and riboflavin.

Mix vegetable Curry/sambar

Sambar, a lentil and vegetable stew, is prepared with lentils, tamarind, and a special spice mixture known as sambar powder. This super flavourful dish is loaded with vegetables, spices, and herbs. Not to mention that it is healthy and packed with protein. This delicacy is believed to offer complete nutrition to the body.

Sugar-free Parappu poli

Also known as obbattu or poli, this sweet dish is a must-have on Pongal. You can make it with dates, coconut powder and dry nuts instead of sugar.

