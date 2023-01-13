Pongal (also referred to as Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu) is a harvest festival that is celebrated in the auspicious month of Thai (10th month of Tamil calendar). The four-day festival falls between 15-18 January this year. It is considered to be among the most auspicious festivals and brings people good fortune. During this time, people wake up early in the morning and worship the sun. They even carry out traditional rituals like cooking milk along with fresh rice in an earthen decorated vessel until it overflows. The dish is then distributed amongst family and friends who relish it with all their hearts. Like any other festival, Pongal is incomplete without some lips-smacking delicacies. If you are hosting a Pongal lunch at your house, there are some dishes that are absolutely essential to the event.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the Pongal recipes that you can make this year:

Payasum: Similar to kheer, payasum is a dish for all happy occasions. It is a traditional sweet made with jaggery milk, sugar, and semolina. It is a dessert that is perfect to be eaten after any meal. Some use rice, sooji moong dal, or other millets to create the base of the dish.

Coconut Rice: Coconut is one of the base elements of South Indian cuisine. Be it curries or desserts, coconut is a part of almost all dishes. Coconut rice is a very popular dish that is often made during the festival of Kannum Pongal. Fresh coconut and spices are added to the rice, along with ginger and curry leaves. The sweetness of the coconut, mixed with the tanginess of the spices makes the dish everyone’s favourite. You may consume it with different curries.

Murukku: Murukku is one of those flavourful snacks that people love to munch on. This deep-fried item is usually made up of spices, dal, and rice flour, along with other seasonings. Serve the dish this Pongal as an appetizer.

Vada: Vada with sambar or chutney is a favourite of anyone who loves South Indian cuisine. But the dish becomes even more special when it is served with other sweet and savoury Pongal preparations as part of a feast. Make the guests at your Pongal feast happy by serving them some well-made vadas.

Kesari: Whenever you want to have something sweet, this dish is definitely the best. It is simple, tasty and can be made in less than 15 minutes. If you have not had this sweet, you should definitely try it out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.