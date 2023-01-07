Pongal 2023 is just one weekend away and thus, people of India’s southern states are gearing up to welcome this harvest festival with much enthusiasm. This year, the auspicious event, which also marks the beginning of Tamil month Thai, will start on 15 January and continue till 18 January. During this festivity, farmers worship the Sun god with villagers gathering together at local temples to perform other traditional rituals. Among the rituals, one of the major practices includes the preparation of a Pongal dish by boiling milk and rice in an earthen pot. Apart from this, people also prepare mouth-watering local dishes and enjoy the feast with their family and friends. Here, we have listed some authentic Pongal dishes that can be prepared with little effort:

Sakkarai Pongal

This is one of the special dishes during Pongal and is prepared on the second day. As per tradition, an earthen pot is placed over a fire to cook this delicious meal. This mixture, which includes rice, milk, moong dal, jaggery, and ghee, is brought to a boil and then allowed to overflow. A joyful “Pongal O Pongal” chorus brings life to the atmosphere. The locals actually have this wonderful dish after it has been offered to the gods. It is a must-try for individuals who love rich desserts.

Ven Pongal

It can be said to be the savoury counterpart of Sakkarai Pongal. The core ingredients of this rice-based dish remain the same like Sakkarai, while spices replace the sweeteners. This mouthwatering recipe is made with rice, moong dal, black pepper, green chilli, curry leaves, and cashews. It is also a typical breakfast item in Tamil Nadu and is consumed with chutney or sambar.

Coconut Rice

South Indian cuisine is known for coconut-based dishes. Dals, desserts, meals- people like adding coconut to it all. Following the tradition, coconut rice is considered to be a much-loved meal, especially during Kannum Pongal. On the third day of Pongal, rice dishes are prepared in every household. First, a few pieces of fresh coconut, along with spices, are added to the rice. Then, curry leaves and ginger are mixed to enhance the flavour. The sweetness of the coconut, combined with the spicy flavour, turns it into a palate-pleasing dish. It can be served with a variety of curries.

Lemon Rice

Lemon rice is another popular dish and is found to be prepared especially for Kannum Pongal. Another rice-based item, lemon rice doesn’t take too much time to be prepared. Curry leaves, fresh lemon juice and spices are all mixed with rice. Then the combination needs to be boiled till the rice gets cooked properly. People love to have this slightly sour and tangy dish with pickles or curd.

Payasam

Payasam, a version of kheer, can be a dish for any occasion but people of southern India believe winter is the best time to have it. A classic dessert cooked with milk, sugar or jaggery, and semolina, Payasam is a great choice to end a dinner. The dish comes in a variety of forms. Some people make the dish’s base out of rice, sooji, moong dal, or other millets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.