The festival of Pongal is celebrated every year with full enthusiasm by the people of Tamil Nadu. The auspicious festival is celebrated to thank the Sun, Mother Nature, and the cattle for helping in a bountiful harvest. Pongal will be commemorated from 15 to 18 January this year. It is believed that Pongal is the time for performing auspicious ceremonies like engagements, weddings, and other religious activities. During the festival, people offer freshly cooked Pongal to the Sun God to show gratitude for a good harvest. Later, the Pongal is served on banana leaves to everyone present for the ceremony.

Pongal also involves a tradition of making Kolam or Rangoli to welcome the Sun God to the homes of the people. People clean their houses and create beautiful art by using dry rice flour (kolapodi) on their front door and place of worship. Paints, diluted rice paste, and colours are used for creating the Kolam. Making Kolams signifies extending an invitation to Goddess Lakshmi.

Here are some of the beautiful Kolam designs you can easily make:

Circular Kolam

First, draw a big circle, then make 3-4 smaller circles inside it. In between the drawn circles makes some designs such as small circles or slanted lines. Now, you can complete your design by making some leaves at the outer circle.

Square Kolam

Create a big square with the help of dry rice, then draw another smaller square inside it. Make a flower at the centre, then you can draw small circles on the outer side of the square. You can keep flowers inside the small circles to give it a beautiful look.

Star Kolam

Draw a triangle, then make an upside-down triangle on the top of that to create a star. After this, draw an arc to join the two tips of the star. Now, make similar arcs around the star to create a beautiful pattern. You can place a diya in the middle to give it an even more stunning look.

Flower Kolam

Create a small circle at the centre and draw simple oval leaves around it for making a flower. Now, decorate your design with some real flowers and diyas to give it an amazing look.

