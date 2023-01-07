Pongal 2023: Best places to visit in Tamil Nadu during this auspicious festival

Pongal, one of the much-awaited festivals in Tamil Nadu, will commence on 15 January this year. The celebration that marks thanksgiving to the Sun god for a good harvest, will continue till 18 January. The four-day-long auspicious event will see a number of rituals with each day holding a different significance. Villages will come alive as the air will be filled with the loud chants of “Pongolo Pongal” coming out of every household. The word “Pongal” literally means abundantly overflow. This also serves as a symbol for the overflowing milk and rice used to prepare the delicious Pongal dish.

On the first day named Bhogi Pongal, people clean their houses and decorate them with floral elements. The next day, referred to as Pongal Pandigai and marks the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai. On that day, people spend family time wearing new clothes and preparing spicy Pongal dishes and homemade sweets. The third day is called Mattu Pongal when the farmers worship their best friend – the cattle. The animals are cleaned, decked up with ornaments and fed their favourite food.

Tourists from all across the country choose the time of Pongal to visit Tamil Nadu. Though there is no shortage of picturesque places there, we have come up with a list of the best-known locations to get the actual flavour of the festivity:

Madurai

With its numerous temples, fields, and villages, Madurai exhibits the authentic spirit of Pongal celebrations. Despite the crowds, visiting a temple during Pongal is a unique experience because of the specific traditions that are performed on each of the four days. The ‘Jallikattu’ and the Pongal Tourism Festival, organised by Tamilnadu Tourism, are the main events of Madurai during this festive season.

Thanjavur

The neighbourhood transforms into a colourful environment during the Pongal celebrations with adorned homes, and the ladies in the neighbourhood compete to create the best kolams, or patterns, using rice flour. When the Brihadeeswara Temple celebrates Mattu Pongal, many cows can be seen standing in line by their owners for worship at the temple, making it a remarkable event to watch.

Salem

Salem is an industrial city in Tamil Nadu known for its textile production. The traditional practice of ‘Fox Darshan’ is the major attraction of the Pongal Festival in Salem. During the Pongal Festival, the villagers search the adjacent forest for a fox to bring to the village and worship. After the prayer is done, the fox is then released to the forest.

Coimbatore

Similar to Salem, Coimbatore is a well-known textile hub in Tamil Nadu. Here, Pongal is observed similarly to how the West celebrates Thanksgiving. The majority of city dwellers don’t work in agriculture, yet they nevertheless celebrate Pongal with a lot of fanfare. With a fresh coat of paint, kolams, and flowers, the residences all appear new and well-adorned.

Pollachi

Pollachi has great access to many stunning locations around the region. Tourists visiting Coimbatore may choose to travel 44 kilometres to Pollachi. Even without reaching Pollachi, the journey is entirely breathtaking. Visitors can also stop mid-way to buy fresh guavas from roadside vendors. Being a farming community, Pollachi observed Pongal in a unique style.

