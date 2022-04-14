Poila Baisakh 2022: Celebrate Bengali New Year with these traditional dishes

Bengalis of all ages wear new clothes, attend pujas and visit fairs but the best thing about Poila Boishakh is that they relish the day with various authentic Bengali dishes and sweet delicacies.

Bengali Noboborsho, also known as Poila Boishakh is knocking at the door and all the Bengalis are charging up to celebrate the Bengali New Year with glee. As per the Bengali lunisolar calendar, that day falls on the first day of the Boishakh month. This year Bengalis will celebrate the day on 15 April.

Though it is a significant day for the shopkeepers and the businessmen of Bengal, people also celebrate the new year with their families and friends. The worship of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi is one of the important events to be held on Poila Boishakh.

People of all ages wear new clothes, attend pujas and visit fairs but the best thing about Poila Boishakh is that they relish the day with various authentic Bengali dishes and sweet delicacies. Families cook lots of dishes and enjoy sumptuous feasts with their near and dear ones. Here are some of the dishes you can try on this auspicious day:

Beguni: Beguni is a very famous preparation among the Bengalis. It is made by frying long slices of brinjals dipped into besan and it can be a good companion with Dal.

Chana Dal: Split chickpeas are used for preparing this Bengali style dal and it can be eaten with steamed rice and Beguni.

Khichuri: Bengali auspicious festivals are considered incomplete without khichuri. Bengalis have the dish with hot Begunis after finishing all auspicious rituals.

Basanti Pulao: This is also known as Mishti pulao. This aromatic rice item is prepared with basmati rice, raisins and cashews and can be paired with gravy dishes.

Chingri Malai Curry: This iconic dish is cooked with river scampi along with coconut milk and mild spices. It is mainly paired with any kind of rice.

Shorshe Ilish: This classic dish is prepared with Hilsha or Ilish cooked in mustard gravy.

Kosha Mangsho: The process of making Kosha Mangsho involves slowly cooking mutton pieces on a low flame. Mustard oil gives texture to the brown, thick gravy, which is best served with steamed rice or pulao.

Payesh: This sweet delicacy is cooked with rice, milk, sugar and some dry fruits. Payesh is a must during any auspicious ritual among the Bengalis.

Roshogolla: Paneer balls dipped in sugar syrup are the most iconic sweets in Bengal. Roshogolla can provide you with the perfect ending to a wholesome meal.

Sandesh: This sweet item is prepared with sweetened cottage cheese, flavoured cardamom and saffron.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.