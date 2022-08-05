Papaya leaves, neem and more: Some ayurvedic home remedies to prevent dengue fever

Monsoon gives rise to vector-borne diseases and dengue affects a large population. The main reason for the rise of dengue is that stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes

Monsoon gives rise to vector-borne diseases every year and dengue is one such illness that affects a large population in the country. The main reason for the rise of dengue is stagnant water, which is often the breeding ground for mosquitoes. According to reports, dengue cases often see a peak between the months of July and November. Those who are affected by dengue witness symptoms such as headache, rash, high fever, and muscle and joint pain. If treatment is not done on time, it can also be fatal. As we all know that Ayurveda focuses on prevention and wellness, it can also help improve one’s immunity to prevent dengue.

Here are some effective Ayurvedic home remedies that can help in controlling dengue:

Papaya Leaves: These leaves are very useful for medicinal purposes. Papaya leaves have been traditionally used for the prevention of malaria, but these days it is also helpful in the treatment of dengue. According to a study, papaya leaf juice increases platelet counts in the body.

Neem: Neem has been usually used to treat a wide range of health conditions. It is also well-known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. There are many studies that also state that this medicinal tree has an effective usage against dengue fever too.

Kalmegh: It is a bitter-tasting herb with numerous medicinal uses attached to it. Kalmegha is also known as Andrographis paniculata. The Kalmegha leaves resist the virus from spreading and repel mosquitoes.

Guduchi: This is one of the vital remedies in the Indian system of medicine. It is very helpful in reducing the effect of dengue. These leaves can be consumed after being diluted in a glass of water by those suffering from dengue.

Remember to apply cooling pastes: An easy and simple paste that is prepared with sandalwood and rosewater can be applied to the rashes. It will give you temporary relief from dengue fever rashes. This simple remedy was suggested by Dr Archana Sukumaran, Ayurveda Doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda.

