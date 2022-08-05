Painful periods? Nutritionist suggests these changes in diet for hormonal balance

According to nutritionist Simrun Chopra, hormonal imbalance can be due to high oestrogen or low progesterone production. In some cases it can be because of both

If you have been going through painful menstrual cycles chances are you have surfed the internet for every possible solution. But it seems the trick is really in what we eat and how we go about our daily routine. According to nutritionist and coach Simrun Chopra, there are multiple reasons you can have period cramps. Two of the reasons are Fibroids and Endometriosis. In a recent Instagram Reel shared by Chopra, these two conditions have been listed out as two significant factors. There's also a common denominator between them- high oestrogen levels.

Chopra explained in her recent Instagram Reel that hormonal imbalance can be due to high oestrogen or low progesterone production. In some cases it can be because of both.

She described that the balance of these two hormones is “imperative” for female menstrual health. The most basic three things that have a direct impact on oestrogen levels are: high fibre foods, Omega 3 fatty acids and Vitamin D.

Chopra explained that one should start including high fibre food in their diet. “The amount of fibre depends on age and a few other factors but start with at least two large servings of vegetables and at least one fruit a day,” Simrun Chopra mentioned.

To add Omega 3 fatty acids into your diet, Chopra said that one should include chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts and more such items. The DHA and EPA type of Omega-3 fat is usually present in fish or algae. Simrun Chopra also suggested that one might rely on supplements of Omega-3 if they do not get it in adequate amounts from food.

The nutritionist mentioned in her latest Instagram post that low vitamin D levels are directly related to hormonal imbalances and plays a role in oestrogen balance as well.

Besides making changes in your diet, Simrun Chopra also asked users to include exercise in their routine. “Movement or exercise is a key factor in hormone management. Focus on at least 30 minutes a day,” she mentioned.

