Marked in the month of Chingam, Onam is among the most widely celebrated festivals in Kerala. This year the festival will be celebrated from 30 August to 8 September

Onam is among the most widely celebrated festivals in Kerala. This year the festival will be observed from 30 August to 8 September. This day is marked in the month of Chingam- the first month of the Malayali calendar- to commemorate the return of the demon king Mahabali to Earth. He was a devotee of Lord Vishnu and was among the most benevolent kings mentioned in the Hindu scriptures. People make vibrant floral designs (Pookkalam or rangoli) in front of their homes during Onam. Onam Sadhya, a vegetarian meal consisting of many traditional dishes served on a banana leaf, is one of the highlights of the festival.

It is believed that the last four days of the festival are of great significance. Out of these, the last day or Thiruvonam is considered to be the most significant.

During Onam, women wear a white and gold saree called Kasavu and decorate their hair with white flower garlands. Dance performances are also a part of the celebration. During the 10-day festival, snake boat races and local dance and martial arts performances like Kummattikali and Onathallu also take place.

As we prep for the celebrations this year, here is how you may wish your close ones:

― May you be blessed with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the auspicious festival of Onam.

― “My heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Onam for you. May all your wishes get fulfilled. Wishing you a prosperous Onam.

― May the festival of Onam fill your home and life with new energy and infinite happiness. Happy Onam!

― I wish the Onam festival to be the start of your successful life. Here is wishing you and your family a blessed Onam.

― May Lord Mahabali bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Onam!

― Onam is all about giving, sharing, loving and celebrating together. May this year’s Onam festivities bring more fun to you and your friends and family.

― I may be miles away, but the spirit of Onam will always stay in my heart. So, Let’s celebrate this Onam festival by heart and by soul.

― Onam is a harvest festival that celebrates bounty crop. Let us thank King Mahabali. Happy Onam!

― Onam is a good time for families to bond. So on Onam this year, I wish you and your family a good time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.