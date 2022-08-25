Going by the Indian traditions, food is an integral part of Onam’s festivities. Here are some of the traditional dishes that are made to celebrate the festival

Onam, celebrated in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar, is almost here. It is characterised by events that include making flower rangolis, dance performances and much more.

The highlight of this 10-day festival is Sadya, which involves eating traditional south Indian food on a banana leaf and cherishing every single bite. This year, Onam will be celebrated with much fervour from 30 August to 8 September.

Onam Sadya is a lip-smacking multi-course vegetarian meal that consists of over 24 dishes. The meal is enjoyed without any cutlery and is eaten usually while sitting on the floor.

One needs to know that the word Onam translates to ‘rice harvest’. It celebrates the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali. He was a kind-hearted king who ruled over all the three worlds; his rule is referred to as the golden era of Kerala, according to the Vaishnava mythology.

Going by Indian traditions, food is an integral part of Onam’s festivities.

Here are some of the traditional dishes that are made to celebrate the festival:

Olan: This traditional delicacy is a blend of kumbalanga (Ash gourd) and coconut milk. One should use freshly grated coconut for the milk to add extra flavour. Kootu curry recipe: Kootu curry is a thick curry-based dish that is made with a few veggies and legumes. The veggies include ash gourd, carrots, pumpkin and plantains. Black chickpeas (kala chana) or Bengal gram (chana dal) is also added. Kootu curry is one of the significant dishes of Onam sadhya. Pachadi: A delectable blend of flavours, this is made using coconut, curd and pineapple. The mix is combined with fiery chillies and spices. Inji Thayir: It is yogurt spiced with ginger and green chillies. It’s an important part of Onam Sadya. Ginger is known for its medicinal value and helps digestion. Since the feast for the occasion is usually heavy, Inji Thayir helps to stimulate the appetite and thus helps in easy digestion. Cabbage Thoran: Cabbage thoran is a dry vegetable dish made in Kerala. Thoran refers to chopped or grated vegetables that are cooked with chilies, shallots, grated coconut and spices.

