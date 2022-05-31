Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares benefits of eating apricots, here is how it helps to stay healthy

It is essential to know about the health benefits of apricots because it contains nutrients that are beneficial for the human body. The fruit helps to prevent ailments such as indigestion, constipation and even skin disorders

Similar to peach, apricots are small in size but are a powerhouse of nutrition. These yellow-orange fruits are rich in minerals and vitamins and are thus considered to be one of the healthiest. Its yellow-orange colour makes it look very attractive and has a farinaceous consistency like pulp. It is essential to know about the health benefits of apricots because it contains nutrients that are beneficial for the human body. The fruit helps to prevent ailments such as indigestion, constipation and even skin disorders.

Elaborating on the benefits of eating it, nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared a post on Instagram. Have a look at what she posted:

Here is how ‘Khubani’ helps us to stay fit:

Healthy Vision - Apricots contain multiple compounds that are must for a good eyesight, including vitamins A and E. Vitamin A plays an important role in preventing night blindness, while the fat-soluble antioxidant properties of Vitamin E protects our eyes from free radical damage. Apricot also contains β-carotene, the main carotenoid which is a precursor of vitamin A and gives orange colour to the fruits.

Augments Heart Health - Apricots contain Phenolic components like chlorogenic acid, lycopene, and β-carotene that prevent the oxidation of low density lipoprotein (LDL) and help to improve the antioxidative status of the body. The potassium content in the fruit helps to balance the electrolyte levels in our system which in turn is beneficial for the heart muscles. The dietary fibre helps in reducing LDL cholesterol by binding cholesterol or bile acids during intraluminal micelles formation that decreases the content of cholesterol in liver cells and increases clearance of LDL cholesterol.

Reduce the risk of liver steatosis - Hepatic steatosis is mainly a result of intra-cytoplasmic accumulation of neutral fats in the liver tissues and is known as fatty liver disease (FLD). Its occurrence in the general population may further lead to steatohepatitis, cirrhosis and advanced fibrosis. Apricot has proven to be effective in curing hepatic steatosis.

Did you know about these health benefits of Apricots?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.