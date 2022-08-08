No need to give up drinking to lose weight, here's what expert says

If you are trying to be fit or lose weight, and don’t want to sacrifice food and drinking, then continue reading.

If you are trying to be fit or lose weight, and don’t want to sacrifice on food and drinking, then you should be assured that it is very much doable. At least, that’s what a recent post by fitness and transformation specialist Simrun Chopra claims. Recently, Simrun Chopra posted on Instagram some tips on how you can drink and lose weight at the same time. According to her, we are all social animals, and we go out to eat and drink. And one doesn’t have to give up everything and 'go to the Himalayas to meditate under a tree to achieve the fitness goals'.

She has suggested everyone to limit their drinking to three times a week. She also advised to drink only after finishing the meal. Most of the people eat snacks while drinking, and this mistake increases the calorie intake in them.

Also, most of the cocktails are filled with things like syrup creams, which are loaded with calories, so she has suggested to opt for the one with soda water or ice. She also told social media users to keep drinking water between each drink in order to keep your liver hydrated.

Have a look at her post:

A person commented, “Ma'am please tell me, being a Punjabi, how can my liver handle 8-9 Patiala pegs?” To which, Simrun replied, “It can’t.”. Many people appreciated her post and said that it was very helpful. The internet thanked her in the comment section.

Another user wrote, “I never saw such correct tips on anything, nowadays, 99% of the people are only confused to sell their products or do promotions. Simrun you are doing a perfect thing to provide the right guidance.”. To which, Simrun replied, “Thank you, it means a lot.”.

The post by Simrun Chopra has made us realise that it is possible to be fit while maintaining your social lifestyle. The fitness goals don’t have to be painful and filled with sacrifices. You don’t have to give up going out for food and drinking with friends. And if you are regularly exercising, then you can definitely expect to be healthy even after going out for eating and drinking (in a controlled and healthy manner).

