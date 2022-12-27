New Year 2023: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your boss, colleagues

New Year is just round the corner, and the fervour of a new start can already be felt in the air. People often celebrate New Year’s Eve by going out with their friends and partying. On the other hand, some like to observe this festivity by staying at home. No matter what the method of celebration, everyone feels excitement for the new beginnings. During the New Year’s Eve, people take a look back at all the wonderful memories they have made with their loved ones. This is the time when they prepare the New Year’s resolution and set goals for the upcoming year.

Be it our friends, family, or colleagues, they all have been a significant part of our journey in 2022. As the year 2023 is arriving, you should not forget to wish your boss and colleagues, and thank them for being a crucial part of your career.

Here are the wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your boss and colleagues this New Year’s Eve:

Wishes

Happy New Year to the greatest colleagues on earth! May you have a prosperous and happy new year.

You possess both the guiding skill of a great boss and the commanding capacity of a strong leader. It’s a pleasure to work with you. Happy New Year!

I wish you luck in all your endeavours this year and everything you wish for. I wish you and your family a happy new year.

I wish you and your family a happy new year! May you have a happy, successful year that is full of laughter, pleasure, and success.

Quotes

I wish you a happy and prosperous new year, my co-worker. I also send beautiful New Year’s gifts of your choice that you’ve always wanted, and I hope you enjoy them.

Every year, new opportunities emerge. May you make the most of these opportunities and advance in your career. Best wishes for the New Year 2023 to you and your family.

It’s nice to work for someone who understands what it takes to be a good manager and a good person. Happy New Year to my greatest boss!

You are not only a great colleague, but also a great friend. May all of your objectives and purposes be realised.

Quotes

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” – William E. Vaughan, journalist and author

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” – Rainer Maria Rilke, poet

“Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on.” – Hal Borland, author, journalist and naturalist

“New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way.” – Oscar Auliq-Ice, author.

