With the new year drawing closer, people have already chalked out their plans to ring the arrival of 2023. From booking a table for an excellent New Year’s Eve dinner to setting up resolutions for the upcoming year, everything will have been arranged. While some prefer to celebrate it with their family members, there are individuals who wish to travel to other countries to enjoy the biggest party of the year. However, ringing in the New Year abroad is still a dream for many. Some definitely have the opportunity but they get confused about selecting a perfect destination to make their New Year celebration more memorable. To make things easier, we have listed a few of the top overseas locations, well-recognised for their glittery new-year bash:

New York, USA:

New York’s Times Square has served as the heart of New Year’s celebrations for more than a century. Every year, an estimated one million people jam into the square to witness the popular ball drop. Moreover, almost a billion people watch it from home making this one of the largest celebrations each year. Though there are several parties in every nook and corner of the city, the majority of New Yorkers opt for a party in their houses or in any of the glittery downtown clubs or pubs.

Sydney, Australia:

Australia comes among the first countries in the world to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Sydney being the first major city in the world to ring in the new year. One of the biggest fireworks displays is conducted here and lasts almost a full fifteen minutes. You can have the best view of it from a boat in the harbour or from the hills nearby. The festivities persist after the fireworks show and typically continue until dawn. As this day falls in the middle of the summer, tourists no doubt enjoy the pleasant weather. Countless people fly to Sydney each year ahead of the New Year celebration making the accommodations sell out quickly. Thus, if this falls into your bucket list, you need to plan early.

Paris, France:

You can come across numerous fun and interesting ways to welcome the New Year in Paris, the City of Lights. The French capital is one of the most spectacular and energetic places to celebrate on the wintry occasion. You can enjoy dancing all night long at a street-side club, have a delicious French dinner or share a glass of champagne under the magnificent view of the illuminated Eiffel Tower. The other prominent tourist attractions in Paris include the Louvre Art Museum, Notre Dame Cathedral and numerous ancient structures and buildings.

Bangkok, Thailand:

Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, is one of the most well-liked locations in Asia to welcome the New Year. The city is home to many antique temples as well as modern clubs and hotels. People from all around the world can have a memorable experience here thanks to the fantastic and vibrant New Year’s Eve fireworks and the great festivities. A must-see location for the New Year’s celebration is Central World Square, the site of Thailand’s famous countdown landmark. By visiting this site, you can experience a breathtaking light and sound show provided by 1,400-metre-length environment-friendly multimedia fireworks. The colourful bars and eateries on Khao San Road are another place where you can have the taste of street parties with your loved ones.

Amsterdam, Netherlands:

Amsterdam celebrates the new year with a lot of fanfare. The preparations and celebrations begin early, even prior to New Year’s Eve. Thus, every year, tourists gather in great numbers over the holiday season. Long, winding streets, abandoned buildings, and narrow yet enchanting waterways enhance the charm of Amsterdam. A number of concerts comprising international artists are organised across the city. The cobblestone streets are the place where most of the party people can be found. Owing to Dutch customs, an oudejaarslot can be included in your must-buy list.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.