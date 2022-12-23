New year is almost here, and most of us can’t wait to shout “Happy New year” as soon as 2023 arrives. The start of another year is celebrated across the globe with full enthusiasm. The new year marks a new beginning for most of us. It’s the time to set aside past woes and mistakes and start once again with a clean slate. It is good to set new goals for the new year, such as developing a reading habit, or losing weight. Having a New Year resolution can help us to keep a track of our personal growth and inspire us to achieve our goals.

Resolution Ideas for this New Year:

Here are some of the resolution ideas you can try for the New Year:

You can visit a place you have never been to.

You can plan a trip to a new place in the upcoming year. It can be another city, another state, or another country.

Visiting another place can allow you to look at the world from a fresh perspective.

Develop a reading habit:

According to Healthline, evidence is increasingly supporting the idea that reading can increase your intelligence. The habit of reading can contribute a lot to your self-development. It has many benefits, such as improvement in vocabulary, exposure to new ideas, and improvement of brain health.

Write down about one thing that you are grateful for each night:

We often forget to appreciate what we have and complain about the things we don’t have. This new year, you can change your mindset by counting your blessings. You can write about one thing that you appreciate every night. This activity can help in improving your mood.

Start calling your friends instead of texting them:

These days, most of us prefer to chat with our friends via WhatsApp and other messaging platforms. But you can change that, and start having a talk with them by an audio or video call. This is not only good for your friendship bond, but it can also improve your social skills.

Start journaling:

According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, journaling can help in battling stress, anxiety, and depression. You can notice the benefits even if you write a few sentences. So, start doing journaling right from this new year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.