The New Year is knocking on our doors, and people are already getting excited for the plans they might have for 2023. While many people like to celebrate New Year’s Eve by going out and partying with their friends, some like to stay at home. You might have a busy schedule, or you might be just not into parties and going out. It doesn’t matter what your reason for staying at home is, it doesn’t mean you are not going to have a blast on the occasion. There are several ideas you can choose from if you want to have a fun-filled New Year’s Eve at home.

Here are several ideas for house party ideas for celebrating New Year:

Host a game night

Call your friends and family members, and play a board or card game tournament with them. Be it Uno, carom, or poker, there are various games you can play at home with your buddies and loved ones.

Have a TV marathon

This New Year’s Eve, you can binge-watch your favourite TV shows or movies with your loved ones. Get some popcorn and drinks, and sit back to welcome 2023 with some old favourites.

Karaoke night

One of the best ways to celebrate a low-key New Year’s party is to organise a karaoke session with your close ones. Get a record player and sing your favourite songs.

Make a memory board

Look back at all your good deeds and achievements this year by creating a memory board. Purchase a small billboard, a notepad, and thumb pins. Then, take a piece of paper and write down your favourite memory on it. Then, pin it on the board. It is even better if you have photos to remind you about those events.

Have a dance party at your home

What better way to spend the last night of the year than dancing it out with your loved ones? You can have a full-on dance party at your home quite easily. Use strong multi-colour cellophane and cover the lights in order to mimic the disco lights. Now, turn on the music, dress up in your finest clothes, and welcome the new year by grooving your heart out with your friends and family members.

