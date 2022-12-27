New Year’s Eve is a very special time for most of us. All of us hope to start the new year with a bang. The zeal for new beginnings is celebrated by people with full fervour. We all mark New Year’s Eve in different ways. Some of us like to go out and party with our friends, while others prefer to stay at home and celebrate the occasion with family. No matter what our method of celebration, we all aim to have the best time ever.

The year 2023 is almost here, and you might be already wondering how you can celebrate the arrival of New Year in the best way possible.

Here are the best ways to celebrate New Year:

Create a memory wall.

Creating a memory wall is not only fun but it also enables us to relive some of our best moments of the last year. On your wall, you can put photos, bills, mementos, and anything that reminds you of the good times.

Make New Year’s Eve a game night.

You can have a game night with your loved ones this New Year’s Eve. This is not just a fun activity, but it also strengthens your bond with your loved ones. There are various games you can try, such as board games and card games.

Have a disco party at home this New Year’s Eve.

This New Year’s Eve, call your friends and family members to have a dance party at home. All you need is good music and your loved ones to get the party started.

Have a movie night with your loved ones.

Play the movies or TV shows that are loved by you and your loved ones, and comfortably sit down on your sofa. Bring some snacks and delicacies, and have them as you finish all the seasons of your favourite show in one go.

Use green crackers to celebrate.

People often burn fire crackers to mark the New Year. But this leads to air pollution and contributes to climate change. So, you can go for green crackers this time for celebrating the New Year without harming nature.

