Navratri 2022: Maa Shailputri to be worshipped on Day 1; know significance, puja vidhi, prasad

The spirit of festivity is in the air. Navratri has begun across the country with people welcoming Goddess Durga and further gearing up to celebrate the nine days of festive fervour. Navratri is one of the most prominent and major festivals celebrated in India and people follow different rituals and ways to welcome Goddess Durga. While aartis, puja, hymns, garba, and bhajans are a part of the festival, the puja vidhi is also important. During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga and each avatar holds significance. That being said, Navratri begins today, 26 September 2022. Devotees worship Maa Shailpuri on Day 1.

About Maa Shailputri

Known to be a form of Parvati and a reincarnation of Sati, Maa Shailputri is worshiped by people on the first day of Shardiya Navratri. The daughter of Lord Himalaya, Maa Shailputri has two hands carrying a Trishool in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left. Her mount is a bull. Also, signifying purity, innocence, and peace, her colour is white, she is known as one of the Navdurgas.

Day 1 rituals of Navratri

On day one of Navratri, devotees pray to Maa Shailputri for their spiritual awakening as they consider her to be mother nature and further seek blessings for the well-being of their families. Speaking about the puja and rituals for the day, the occasion starts with the most crucial ‘Ghatasthapana’ or ‘Kalash Sthapna’ during which a diya is installed in the home and is kept alight for the next nine days.

Furthermore, devotees also offer flowers, dhoop, fruits, sweets and other items to complete the puja.

Another important part of Navratri is the prasad made during the nine days. On the first day of Navratri, Maa Shailputri is offered prasad made out of desi ghee.

Notably, a festival for Goddess Durga, Navratri this year falls in September-October. While it begins today, 26 September 2022, the festival will conclude on 5 October 2022 with Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

