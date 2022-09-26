Navratri 2022: From banana walnut lassi to kuttu ka dosa, here are some delicacies to try while fasting

Navratri is considered to be one of the most beloved Hindu festivals and is organised to honour Goddess Durga. This holy festival is celebrated in a number of ways across India, with each region having its own set of rituals. During Navratri, many give up non-vegetarian food while others don’t add onion and garlic in their meals. Fasting is done by several devotees on the occasion. If you are fasting, it is important to consume foods that are nourishing and satisfy your needs for calories. In case you are wondering on what you should eat during fasts, here is a list of delicacies, you should try:

1. Sabudana Khichdi: Sabudana is rich in starch or carbohydrates that give you a much-needed energy boost. It is a very light dish made with sabudana (sago), peanuts and mild spices. You may also make sabudana kheer or vada, which also act as great Navratri snacks.

2. Kuttu Ka Dosa: You will love to eat this during Navratri. Forget about kuttupuris and make a crisp dosa recipe with Kutu ka atta (buckwheat flour) along with a potato filling. You may have this dosa with either mint or coconut chutney.

3. Banana walnut lassi: This lassi will surely become your favourite with a blend of walnuts, honey, bananas and yogurts. Drink this beverage to get a quick energy boost.

4. Dishes from millets, sago and more: Samvat ke chawal (banyard millet), kuttu ke aata (buckwheat flour), sabudana or sago can be turned into pooris, rotis, pakodis, cheelas or any of your favourite dishes when you are fasting.

5. Sonth ki Chutney: A perfect chutney to go with your regular pakodas, bhajjis and even with your vrat-friendly snacks. It tastes very good with dahi bhalla too. This Navratri vrat chutney will be perfect for giving a spicy touch to your favourite food.

6. Aloo ki Subzi: Aloo rasedaar is a sabzi which is made with rock salt or sendha namak as during the fasting season of Navratri, normal salt should be avoided. It is a delicious aloo recipe that can be paired with Kuttu ki puri or chapatis.

