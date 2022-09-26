Navratri 2022: Five ways to avoid health issues while fasting

Navratri is one of the most significant and auspicious Hindu festivals and is celebrated with much enthusiasm in the entire country. The festival is observed for nine days and honours Goddess Durga. During Navratri, those who fast, start their day early, perform the puja as per the muhurat, and eat foods that are permitted during fasting. The nine days of Navratri, which culminate on Vijayadashmi, are a special time for a lot of people. While fasting is a traditional and customary ritual, this is true that if you do it correctly, it can be therapeutic for the body. It can act like a detox and keep your body healthy as well. However, fasting may lead to health issues as well, here is how to prevent them:

1. Drink plenty of fluids: When you are fasting, it’s important that you drink a lot. You can have beverages like lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, and green tea. Drink large amounts of water and avoid having caffeinated beverages. Caffeinated drinks help to prevent hunger but drinking them on an empty stomach can have a negative impact on your digestive system and cause leaky gut syndrome.

2. Eat Fibre Rich Food: Since you tend to eat less food than usual, or at unusual intervals, eating fibre rich food helps to keep you fuller for longer as they take more time to digest and break down.

3. Avoid Starving Yourself: Avoid starving yourself for long hours. Keep eating small healthy snacks like roasted chana, nuts, seeds, and makhana at short time intervals. Long fasting hours can cause weakness, fatigue, anemia, and headaches.

4. Sleep Well: In any fasting season, the body goes through a lot and it needs plenty of rest. Hence, you should make sure that you sleep for 7-8 hours daily. Go and relax for some mindful meditative exercise to completely detoxify yourself. You should also ensure that you don’t exert yourself and put much pressure on the body for the nine days.

5. Stay Energetic: If you are a working professional, carry some nuts like almonds, pistachios and walnuts. This will also help you satiate your hunger. Do not forget to get your dose of protein from curd, paneer, buttermilk, and all plant protein smoothies.

