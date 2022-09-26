Navratri 2022 Day 1: Know all about rituals, timings and significance

The much-awaited festival of Navratri has already begun today, 26 September. Mata Shailputri is worshipped on the first day. It is believed that the moon is the provider of all fortunes and is governed by Goddess Shailputri. Devotees believe that any bad effect of the moon can be overcome by worshipping Shailputri Maa, which is considered to be a form of Adi Shakti. As the nation is totally, geared up to celebrate Navratri, here is all you need to know about Day 1 of the nine-day festivities:

Who is Maa Shailputri?

After Goddess Sati’s self-immolation, Goddess Parvati was born as Lord Himalaya’s daughter and was known as Maa Shailputri (Parvati or Hemavati). The colour white, which is associated with her, denotes purity, peace, innocence, and calmness. Like her previous reincarnation Goddess Sati, Goddess Shailputri married Lord Shiva.

What is the significance?

Maa Shailputri is one of the Navadurgas and denotes fortune and prosperity. Devotees worship her as mother nature and pray for spiritual awakening. Additionally, the goddess governs the moon, which is believed to be the provider of all fortunes. It is a belief that any bad effect of the moon can be dealt with by worshipping her. The goddess is depicted sitting on a bull. There is a crescent on her forehead, a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left one.

What is the Puja Vidhi?

On the first day, the devotees of Goddess Durga worship Maa Shailputri and seek her blessings for the well-being of their families. They begin the auspicious festival with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. During the Ghatasthapana puja, a pot is placed at a sanctified place at home, and a lamp is kept lit inside for the nine day period. It is one of the integral rituals of Navratri.

Additionally, mud and navadhanya seeds are kept in a pan filled with water. A kalash is filled with Gangajal, some coins, supari and akshat id placed in water. Five mango leaves are kept around the kalash and a coconut is placed on top. Devotees place an oil lamp, flowers, fruits, incense sticks, and sweets near a photo or idol of Maa Shailputri. A special bhog prepared in desi ghee is offered to the goddess.

What are the Muhurat timings?

As per Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana Muhurta is on Pratipada Tithi. The Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat is at 11:48 AM and will end at 12:36 PM. Additionally, the Pratipada Tithi starts at 3:23 AM on 26 September and ends at 3:08 AM on 27 September.

